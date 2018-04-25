Romania's road network size at end-2017: 763 km of motorway, 30,125 km of cobblestone and dirt roads

Romania last year had just 763 km of motorway, accounting for 4.3 percent of the country's total road network; the length of cobblestone and dirt roads was 40-fold, totaling 30,125 km, the National Institute for Statistics said on Wednesday.

Almost half (41.4 percent) the length of upgraded roads had run out of the service period.Of the total length of national roads, 35.1 percent (6,200 km) were European roads, while motorways accounted for 4.3 percent (763 km). Of the total length of such roads 1.6 percent (290 km) were three-lane roads, 10.3 percent (1,826 km) four-lane, and 0.1 percent (22 km) six-lane roads. Upgraded roads account for 38.7 percent of county roads, with cobbled roads accounting for 41.3 percent of local roads, the cited source said.As far as the technical condition is concerned, 41.4 percent of upgraded roads and 48.2 percent of light duty coating roads were out of their service time.As of December 31, 2017 public roads totaled 86,099 kilometres, of which 17,654 km (20.5 percent) are national roads, county roads represent 35,149 km (40.8 percent) and local roads - 33,296 km (38.7 percent).By the coating type, 34,900 km (40.5 percent) are upgraded roads (92.1 percent thereof under heavy or medium duty asphalt coatings), 21,074 km (24.5 percent) are under light duty coatings and 30,125 km (35 percent) are cobbled and dirt roads.