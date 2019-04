Romanian tennis player Elena-Gabriela Ruse qualified on Thursday for the quarter-finals of the ITF tournament in Osprey (Florida), with prizes worth 25,000 US dollars, after defeating young US player Katie Volynets, with a score of 6-3, 6-1.

Ruse (WTA's 201st), main seed, managed to defeat Volynets (aged 17, WTA's 407th), who came from qualifications, in one hour and 22 minutes.In the quarter finals, Ruse will face off another US player, namely Elizabeth Mandlik (aged 17).