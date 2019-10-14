 
     
Romania's Simion wins two ITF titles at Telavi Open

antena3.ro
tenis

Romanian tennis player Oana Georgeta Simion won both titles at the 15,000-USD ITF Women's Circuit tournament in Georgia. 

Top seed Simion, 23, world number 519, defeated second seed Anna Sivkova of the Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-3, in the singles final. 

In the doubles, Simion paired up with Sivkova in a second-seeded duo and in the final they defeated top seed Yekaterina Dmitrichenko (Kazakhstan) / Anna Ureke (Russia), 6-1, 6-0. 

This was Simion's 7th ITF singles title, two of which won this year, and 22nd doubles title, two in 2019.

