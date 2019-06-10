Romania's trade deficit up by almost 1.3 billion euros January through April

Romania's trade deficit reached to 5.038 billion euros in the first four months of the year, by 1.298 billion euro more than in the same period of 2018, show data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Monday.

FOB exports totalled 23.066 billion euros and CIF imports totalled 28.104 billion euros in January-April 2019.

In the same interval, exports increased by 3.8 per cent and imports increased by 8.3 per cent, compared with the first four months of last year.

Only in April, FOB exports totalled 5.532 billion euros, while CIF imports stood at 6.915 billion euros, thus resulting a deficit of 1.382 billion euros.

Compared with April 2018, exports increased by 5.7 per cent and imports increased by 10.6, in April 2019.

According to INS, the value of intra EU28 exchanges accounted for 17.907 billion euros in dispatches, in the first four months of the year, and 21.131 billion euros in entries, representing 77.6 per cent of total exports and 75.2 per cent of total imports.

The total value of extra EU28 exchanges stood at 5.159 billion euros in the said interval in exports and 6.972 billion euros in imports, 22.4 per cent of total exports, as well as 24.8 per cent of total imports.

The FOB price (Free on Board) represents the price at the exporting country's border, which includes the value of the goods, all transportation costs up to the point of shipment, as well as all the taxes needed for the goods to be shipped.

The CIF (Cost, Insurance, Freight) price represents the price at the importing country's border, which includes both FOB elements and the cost of the insurance and international transportation.

