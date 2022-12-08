Romania-Schengen/ INSCOP: Over 70pct of Romanians agree that accession criteria are met

More than 70pct of Romanians agree that our country has met all the criteria and will eventually join the Schengen area, according to an opinion survey at national level, carried out by the INSCOP Research, commissioned by the Laboratory for the the Analysis of Information War and Strategic Communication (LARICS), within the "Ion I. C. Bratianu" Institute of Political Sciences and International Affairs (ISPRI) of the Romanian Academy, told Agerpres.

When asked if they agree with the statement according to which "Romania has met all the criteria and will eventually be accepted in Schengen," 72.4pct of those interviewed said they agree, 22.1pct of them expressed their disagreement, and 5.6pct mentioned that they do not know or did not respond.

The fact that Romania is not in Schengen represents a proof that our country is treated as a second-rank member within the EU, represented another statement regarding which the respondents were questioned. More than three quarters (77.6pct) of Romanians agreed with this statement, 19.3pct of them expressed their disagreement, and 3pct explained that they did not know or did not provide a response.

In respect to the confidence granted by Romanians to state institutions, in November, the Army ranks 1st with a degree of confidence of 62.9pct, followed by the Church with 58.7pct.

Furthermore, 49.6pct of Romanians have confidence in NATO, and 49.2pct expressed their confidence in the Romanian Academy. The next spots are taken by the Romanian Police with 44.7pct and the European Union with 44.1pct.

The Presidency with 17.3pct, the Government with 14.1pct and Parliament with 7.4pct take the last three places in the confidence ranking.

The data of the opinion survey carried out by the INSCOP Research were collected between 13 and 22 November. The research method used was interview through the questionnaire. The data were collected by the CATI method (telephone interviews), the volume of the simple random sample, being 1,174 people, representative on the significant sociodemographic categories (sex, age, occupation) for the non-institutionalized population of Romania, aged 18 and over.

The data's maximum margin of error is ą 2.86pct, at a confidence level of 95pct.