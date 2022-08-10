Romania score second win in men's European volleyball championships qualifications

The Romanian men's volleyball team defeated Bosnia-Herzegovina 3-1 (25-20, 19-25, 25-16, 25-20) on Wednesday in Galati in a Pool G match of the men's European volleyball championships qualifications.

This is their second win in the pool matches, in one hour and 36 minutes, although they were led in most of the fourth set.

The match was refereed by Hungarian Peter Szabo and Latvian Ilja Minins.

The return match against Bosnia-Herzegovina will also take place in Galati, on Thursday, August 11.

The change occurred due to the impossibility of the Romanian team to reach Sarajevo for reasons independent of the Romanian Volleyball Federation (FRV). The company from which the plane tickets were bought announced on Tuesday evening that the flight was cancelled and that it cannot offer any other alternative solution, says FRV. As the Bosnia-Herzegovina side was already in Galati for Wednesday's match, contact was made with the leaders of their federation and then FRV received the approval of the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) for the away match to be played in Galati. In the initial schedule, the match was to be played in Sarajevo on Saturday, Agerpres.

Romania is first in the group with 7 points (3 matches), followed by Switzerland, 5 p (2), Bosnia, 4 p (4), Albania, 2 p (3).

The seven winners of the preliminary groups as well as the five best runner-ups will advance to the final tournament.