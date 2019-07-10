Romania still considering Moldova conflict resolution major priority

Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodor Melescanu attended an informal meeting of Organisation for Security and Economic Co-operation (OSCE) chief diplomats in Slovakia, on Monday and Tuesday, saying that that the resolution of the ongoing conflict in Moldova remains "a major priority" with Romania.

According to a press statement released by the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) on Wednesday Melescanu underscored the need to fully implement the principles and commitments made by the OSCE participating states in all three areas of the organisation's activities: political, military, economic, environmental and human activities. He emphasised the importance of OSCE-EU co-operation as well as Romania's specific contribution as holder of the presidency of the EU Council in the first half of 2019."The head of the Romanian diplomacy delivered a series of key messages on priority areas of interest to Romania, focusing on reconfirmation of support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and boosting OSCE action to solve the prolonged conflicts in the Black Sea region,' the statement reads.According to MAE, Melescanu said that resolving the conflict in the Republic of Moldova remains "a major priority" with Romania, thus reconfirming support for negotiations in a 5+2 format as a unique framework guaranteeing the transparency and legitimacy of a sustainable solution based on full respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.Melescanu voiced support for the proper functioning of the OSCE autonomous mechanisms and institutions as well as the presence of the organisation on the ground. At the same time, he reiterated Romania's support for the promotion of integrated approaches to security challenges with multidimensional impact.On the side-lines of the OSCE informal ministerial meeting, Melescanu met Andorran counterpart Maria Ubach Font. During the meeting, the main topics on the bilateral agenda, as well as some aspects of the negotiations of the Andorra-EU Association Agreement were reviewed.Melescanu highlighted Romania's interest in developing the economic dimension of the Romanian-Andorran co-operation and the potential for the development of bilateral co-operation, both bilaterally and within international fora.