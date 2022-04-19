Romania supporting Ukraine - News of the Day

The 55th day of war in Ukraine. Romania continues its actions to support Ukrainian refugees and Kyiv authorities.

Here is a selection of the main news of Tuesday, April 19:

* The Romanian authorities have decided to reopen the Embassy in Kyiv, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, announced on Twitter on Tuesday.

According to him, the actual resumption of the activity will take place in the next period, immediately after the necessary technical and security preparations are completed

* Chamber of Deputies Speaker Marcel Ciolacu, in southeastern Constanta on Tuesday, said that during his trip next week to Ukraine he would send the message that Romania is logistically preparing for the goods from this country affected by war to transit Romania, so that economic activity might continue.

"Next week I will travel to Ukraine, where we will have talks with my Ukrainian counterpart, we hope with the Prime Minister and the President of Ukraine, to assure them that Romania is logistically preparing both on the humanitarian area and also on the commercial area, for the goods from Ukraine to transit Romania and to go further to the civilised states, so that the economic activity will continue from Ukraine through Romania," Ciolacu told a press conference.

* Ukrainians fleeing the war in their country staying in or near northern Bistrita may attend a pre-Easter service in their language on Wednesday at the Intrarea in Biserica a Maicii Domnului Church in Bistrita, according to an announcement made by the Romanian Orthodox Archdiocese of Bistrita on Facebook.

The churchgoers will be able to pray with a Ukrainian-speaking priest and will be able to confess, as tradition requires before Easter.

According to the latest information provided by the Bistrita-Nasaud Prefecture on Ukraine refugees housed in the county, in the city of Bistrita there are about 200 such persons, especially women and children.

* The Cluj Christian Orthodox Archbishopric of central-western Cluj is offering spiritual assistance to Ukraine refugees, the opportunity to confess and communion, as well as church services in Ukrainian, the archbishopric reported in a press statement on Tuesday.

The church services in Ukrainian will take place on Wednesday and Saturday.

Responsible for spiritual assistance is Father Mihai Bodnariuc, a Ukrainian-speaking priest, according to agerpres.ro.

"We will not stop praying for the restoration of peace, for the protection and health of those in conflict, and also for the rest of the souls and for the comfort of the families who have lost their loved ones in this war," the statement says.

* One hundred mothers and children, refugees from Eastern Ukraine, were housed during the night between Monday and Tuesday, in the leisure center which belongs to the County Directorate for Sports and Youth in Oglinzi, said the prefect of eastern Neamt county, Vasile-Adrian Nita.

According to him, there are 20 women and 80 children that arrived via bus.

"They are mostly children, of small ages, between 5 and 10 years old. They come from Eastern Ukraine, where there are fierce battles, where even the parents of these children are fighting in. At the camp in Oglinzi, children will have all necessary facilities in order to continue their online classes and to spend free time throughout their stay in our county. (...) Today, the children will visit the Neamt Citadel and Creanga's house in Humulesti. We are thus trying to distract them from the trauma they suffered because of the war," Vasile-Adrian Nita declared.

* 3,733 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania through the border with Ukraine (going up by 1%) and 976 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania through the border with the Republic of Moldova (going down by 26%), according to a press release sent to AGERPRES.

Since the start of this crisis, until April 18, nationwide, 743,951 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.