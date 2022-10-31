Romania to join Convention on Registration of Objects Launched into Outer Space

The Chamber of Deputies on Monday passed a bill providing for Romania's accession to the Convention on the Registration of Objects Launched into Outer Space, adopted in New York on November 12, 1974 and opened for signature on January 14, 1975, told Agerpres.

In order to implement the provisions of the convention, the Romanian Space Agency (ROSA), which is the national coordinator of space activities, will establish, maintain and update a national register of objects launched into outer space.

The Chamber of Deputies is the first notified chamber in this case, with the Senate being the decision-making one.