 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania to join Convention on Registration of Objects Launched into Outer Space

Twitter
romania drapel steag tricolor

The Chamber of Deputies on Monday passed a bill providing for Romania's accession to the Convention on the Registration of Objects Launched into Outer Space, adopted in New York on November 12, 1974 and opened for signature on January 14, 1975, told Agerpres.

In order to implement the provisions of the convention, the Romanian Space Agency (ROSA), which is the national coordinator of space activities, will establish, maintain and update a national register of objects launched into outer space.

The Chamber of Deputies is the first notified chamber in this case, with the Senate being the decision-making one.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.