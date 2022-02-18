Romania to participate with 20 military athletes in Invictus Games in The Hague

The Invictus team of wounded war veterans will represent Romania at the fifth edition of the Invictus Games taking place in The Hague over April 16 - 22, the National Defense Ministry said in a release.

This will be the third participation of the Romanian Army team in the international sports competition that supports the physical and mental recovery of the military personnel wounded in theaters of operations, after the editions in Toronto (2017) and Sydney (2018).

The Romanian military team will consist of 20 athletes with first, second and third degree of disability or limited capability who will compete in seven sports - six individual disciplines (archery, athletics, rowing, powerlifting, cycling and swimming) and one team event (sitting volleyball).

"The Invictus Games promote a perspective of respect and empathy for the sacrifice and trauma of the injured military personnel, whose involvement in domestic and international sports activities is an opportunity to reintegrate socially and regain self-confidence, the so much needed elements of physical and mental recovery," the Defense Ministry said.

The project encourages the participation of all wounded veterans, as well as of their families, who will be able to support them during training as well as in competition.