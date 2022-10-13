Romania to transfer 25.5 ml euros to Rep. of Moldova for education and improvement of public utility services

The Coordination Committee for the Management of the Romania - Moldova bilateral assistance agreement approved on Wednesday several concept notes that provide for the transfer to the Republic of Moldova of approximately 25.5 million euros for the start of the implementation of projects in strategic areas such as education and the improvement of public utility services, the government informs.

The second meeting of the Coordination Committee for the Management of the Romania - Moldova bilateral assistance agreement, which took place at the Victoria Palace of Government under the chairmanship of the head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery, Mircea Abrudean, was attended by representatives of the ministries involved as program operators, having the approval of the project proposals submitted by the State Chancellery of the Republic of Moldova on the agenda, Agerpres informs.

Having in view Romania's constant support for the development of the Republic of Moldova and its role as a factor of stability and regional development, according to the approved concept notes, approximately 25.5 million euros will be transferred to start the implementation of projects in strategic areas, such as education and public utility services, as part of the 100 million euro non-reimbursable financial aid provided for in the bilateral technical and financial assistance agreement, the release states.

The 57 investment projects set forth in the "European Village" project will increase access to improved water and sewage services for over 95,000 people. Also, 135 secondary education institutions will receive physics, chemistry and biology lab equipment, so as to ensure a quality educational process. The notes also provide for the purchase of 125 minibuses and 14 school buses specially fitted out for the transport of children with disabilities.

The agreement between the two governments regarding the implementation of the technical and financial assistance program based on a non-reimbursable financial aid of 100 million euros granted by Romania to the Republic of Moldova has an implementation period of 7 years.