Romania tourist destination, promoted at World Travel Market in London

The Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism (MEAT) is attending the World Travel Market (WTM) International Tourism Fair in London, held in Business-to-Business (B2B) format, from November 6 to 8, according to a Ministry press release.

In addition to generating direct business, this traditional exhibition offers an important opportunity to promote Romania as a tourist destination.

The national pavilion, organised by MEAT, is hosting 40 co-exhibitors from travel agencies, associations, employers and professional organisations. Some of the most active Destination Management Organisations (DMOs) and representatives of local public authorities are also present.

During the three days of the exhibition, each co-exhibitor benefits from a meeting space, specially designed for effective promotion during B2B meetings. Romania's stand also has a conference area with 16 seats, where 10 presentations will be held covering various aspects of the local offer, such as city break products, spa and spa services or medical tourism.

WTM London is also the ideal place for the presentation of the 8 films promoting Romania as a tourist destination, made in collaboration with British producer Charlie Ottley, known for his documentaries "Wild Carpathia" and "Flavours of Romania." Thus, during an event organised at the stand, to which journalists from the BBC TV channel will be invited, a series of videos reflecting the beauty of the country in all four seasons, as well as the attractiveness of four other specific forms of tourism, will be broadcast.

The Ministry specifies that, through the de minimis aid scheme approved by Order no. 330/2023, the expenses of the economic operators present in Romania's stand at WTM London are fully covered, in terms of participation fee, space rental and desk customisation. MEAT also supports 50% of the external transport costs for one representative of each economic operator, provided that this amount does not exceed 500 euros, as well as 50% of the price of the first night's accommodation, at the level of the rates established for public institutions.

Romania has been a constant presence at WTM London since the first edition of the fair in 1980. Moreover, the United Kingdom represents a priority market for Romania, being situated in the top 10 markets of interest, according to the number of tourist arrivals and overnight stays in accommodation units.

The British, around 50 million of them (75% of the population), travel abroad at least once a year for business or leisure. They prefer different types of tourist experiences, such as sunny destinations, medical tourism, cultural tourism, city breaks, event tourism and active tourism.