Romania, Ukraine sign cross-border crime agreement

Romania's National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) announced on Friday having signed a co-operation agreement with Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) amid the ongoing military conflict and the exceptional situation in which the judicial authorities of Ukraine find themselves.

In a press statement released on Friday, DNA says that after the signing in 2019 of a co-operation agreement with the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), which carries out investigations into corruption cases, given the military conflict and the exceptional situation in which the judicial authorities of Ukraine find themselves, DNA considered it important to extend co-operation to the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), which deals with high-level corruption."Thus, on a visit to Ukraine on Thursday, chief prosecutor of the DNA Crin-Nicu Bologa met Director of the State Bureau for Investigations Oleksii Sukhachov. Concrete methods of co-operation between the two institutions were discussed, especially related to the state of war in the neighbouring country, and a co-operation agreement was signed that lays the foundations for closer collaboration between the two institutions in the field of information exchange and mutual support in the investigation of cross-border crimes."