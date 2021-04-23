Romania-Ukraine transborder cooperation for students from Suceava, Cernauti

A delegation of 20 students from the Higher Vocational School No. 5 in Cernauti participated in a series of photo-video and TIC workshops, in a quest to consolidate the Romania-Ukraine crossborder cooperation, alongside other 20 students from the "Oltea Doamna" Technological High School from the Dolhasca Town, Suceava County.

A press release sent to AGERPRES on Friday by the Association of Community Development Consultants (ACDC) shows that the workshops took place in Vama over April 16-20, with both groups being accompanied by teachers and specialists in various fields, who shared their professional knowledge and secrets of their jobs.

According to the same source, the activities continue the ones started by the Smart4Youth - Support, Mobility and Art for young people across the border Romania-Ukraine (2 SOFT / 1.1/139) project, organised in a first stage between April 5-9, when 60 high schoolers from the same educational institutions participated in traditional workshops of sculpture, painting on glass and wood and sewing beads and entrepreneurship.