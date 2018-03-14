Romania will host regional centre for Black Hawk helicopters equipping and maintainance

Companies ROMAERO and Sikorsky - part of the Lockheed Martin - on Wednesday signed an industrial partnership agreement based on activities to ensure the long time participation of several companies in the national defence industry of Romania to assembly, equipping, customization and maintenance works of the multi-mission helicopter Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk.

The centre in Bucharest will be the only one authorized by the Lockheed Martin group to equip and maintain multi-mission Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter in Central Europe.The partnership was signed at the headquarters of the Ministry of Economy, in the presence of the Minister of Economy, Danut Andrusca, the President of the Defence Committee of the Deputies Chamber, Dorel Caprar, as well as the representatives of the United States Embassy in Bucharest."The agreement that was signed today represents a confirmation of the potential of the Romanian industry, which is capable of making products with a high-added value. We are waiting thus to see what will be the concrete economic impact of this agreement and how quick it will be felt at the overall industry and Romanian economy level. The Ministry of Economy will support the initiative of companies under its subordination that could lead to the relaunch of the industrial activity. At the same time, this agreement represents also a confirmation of the good relations and strategic partnership existing between Romania and the United States of American," said the Minister of Economy.In his turn, Eric Schreiber, Vice-President of Sikorsky, affirmed the company's ability "to provide the most capable helicopter for above ground fight (ASuW) and existing anti-submarine (ASW)" could offer Romania, for the most competitive price, the necessary covering of the importance of the strategic position that it holds in the Black Sea.The ROMAERO general manager, Remus Vulpescu, underscored the qualities of the Black Hawk helicopter, which can do missions in all seasons, it is very fast and able to carry a large number of passenger that it protects even against the 23-mm caliber gunner, and specified that every measure that is necessary will be taken in order to ensure the success of this project.