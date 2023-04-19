Romania will restrict Ukrainian grain export and will take additional measures to monitor transit

Romania will restrict grain and oilseeds exports from Ukraine, will implement additional security measures for the means of transport transiting the country's territory and will introduce direct customs controls for all agri-food products coming from Ukraine, the Ministry of Agriculture and Development announced on Wednesday.

These decisions come after the discussion that the Minister of Agriculture, Petre Daea, had on Wednesday, online, with his Ukrainian counterpart, Mikola Solski, regarding the measures that Romania will take to protect Romanian farmers as a result of trade issues involving the grain and oilseeds from Ukraine. The two officials will meet on Friday, April 21, in Bucharest, to quickly put into practice the best solutions for both sides.According to the same source, the Romanian Minister of Agriculture conveyed to his Ukrainian counterpart that the Romanian state will implement additional security measures (sealing and monitoring) for the means of transport transiting the territory of Romania to third countries, to protect Romanian farmers who are facing difficulties due to the flow of Ukrainian grain. Daea reiterated that Romania, as a member state, supports the European Commission's efforts to support Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression and will continue to ensure the transit of grain from this country to third countries and traditional trade routes.At the same time, the Minister of Agriculture sent the Ukrainian side the request to quickly identify solutions to restrict the export of grain and oilseeds (sunflower, rapeseed) to Romania, considering the difficulties encountered by Romanian farmers.Last but not least, the Ukrainian minister was informed that, as of Wednesday, Romania will introduce direct customs controls, coordinated by the National Veterinary Sanitary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA), for all agri-food products coming from Ukraine, with sampling for qualitative determination in accordance with European legislation, and not at the destination as was the case until now.During the discussions, Minister Mikola Solski was informed about the approach taken by the ministers of agriculture from the five member states (Romania, Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria and Slovakia) to the European Commission to amend Regulation 870/2022, so that the corridor is ensured of transit to third countries, without affecting the farmers in the border states.Also, the Romanian side conveyed to the Ukrainian counterpart that a response is expected to the letter addressed to the European institutions by the four prime ministers and by the Bulgarian president regarding the solutions identified for the problems of farmers and the market.The two officials agreed to have a face-to-face meeting on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Bucharest, in order to quickly put into practice the best solutions for both sides, MADR representatives said.