Romania wins 3 gold, 1 silver medals at Cluj-Napoca European Judo Cup for Juniors

Romania won three gold medals and one silver medal on Saturday, the first day of the European Judo Cup for juniors in Cluj-Napoca.

At the cat. 60 kg, Andrei Anghel defeated the Israeli Yotam Zemach in the final. Bebe Badiceanu missed the bronze medal, after being defeated in the decisive match by the Italian Pietro Andreini, thus finishing in fifth place.John Dzitac took the silver at the cat. 66 kg, after being defeated in the final by Israeli Eran Fiks.Robert Boldis won the gold at the cat. 73 kg, after a final with Ukrainian Nazar Kulyoshov. David Gliga placed fifth after losing his bronze match to Portuguese Tomas Gomes.Another gold medal was awarded to Paula Pastiu (cat. +78 kg), the only female athlete in this category.Romania scored in the competition 51 judoka, 31 for men and 20 for women.The races are attended by 125 judoka from 22 countries, from three continents, 81 for men and 44 for women.