Romania wins five more medals at EWF Under-15 & Youth Weightlifting Championships in Israel

Romania won five more medals on Sunday, the second day of the European Weightlifting Federation Under-15 &Youth Weightlifting Championships in Eilat, Israel.

In the women's under-15 55 kg category, Dorina Tofan won the silver in the snatch event with 74 kg, finished 5th in the clean and jerk with 88 kg, and took the total bronze with 162 kg. In the same category, Estefania Dobre ranked 7th in the snatch event with 64 kg, finished 8th in the clean and jerk event with 84 kg and ranked 8th in total with 148 kg.In the men's under-15 55 kg category, Tiberiu Donose was fourth in the snatch, with 91 kg, as well as clean and jerk, with 105 kg, and total, with 196 kg.In the men's youth 55 kg category, Florin Krupla took the bronze for a 100 kg snatch; silver for a 123 kg clean and jerk, and bronze for a 223 kg total.In the men's youth 61 kg category, Darius Enea finished 8th for a 95 kg snatch, was seventh for a 115 kg clean and jerk, and finished 8th for a 210 kg total.Romania's medal tally after two days is 15 medals - 8 gold, 2 silver and 5 bronze. In the U-15 class, Romania has 7 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze, while in the youth class it is 1-1-3.Romania has lined up 28 weightlifters for the Europeans in Eilat.