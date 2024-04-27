Romania wins gold in lightweight women's double sculls at European Rowing Championships

Romania won gold medals in the lightweight women's double sculls, through Gianina van Groningen and Ionela Cozmiuc, on Saturday at the European Rowing Championships in Szeged (Hungary), told Agerpres.

The Romanians timed 07 min 29 sec 63/100, followed by Greek Dimitra Eleni Kontou and Zoi Fitsiou (07:31.94) and Italian Valentina Rodini and Silvia Crosio (07:33.73).

Romania also won silver on Saturday with the Romanian women's four rowing crew made up of Madalina Beres, Maria Lehaci, Magdalena Rusu and Amalia Beres.

In the women's quadruple sculls, Romania (Mariana Dumitru, Emanuela Ciotau, Alexandra Ungureanu and Madalina Morosan) came in sixth in the final (06:53.17).

In the men's quadruple sculls final, Cristian Nicoara, Bogdan Baitoc, Florin Horodisteanu and Ioan Prundeanu ranked fifth (06:06.96).

At the 2023 edition of the European Championships, held in Bled (Slovenia), Romania won six medals, five gold and one silver.