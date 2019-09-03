Romania wins seven medals on first day of Balkan Athletics Championships 2019

Romania won seven medals - two gold, two silver and three bronze - on Monday, the first day of the Balkan Athletics Championships 2019 in Pravets, Bulgaria.

The gold medals went to Andrei Marius Gag in the men's shot put event (20.71 m) and Ilie Alexandru Corneschi in the men's 5,000 m race (14: 51.17); the silver medals were won in the men's 4x100 m relay race - Alexandru Geamanu, Alexandru Terpezan, Marian Valentin Tanase, Daniel Mihai Robert Budin - 41.48, and the similar women's event - Camelia Florina Gal, Ioana Teodora Gheorghe, Roxana Maria Ene, Marina Andreea Baboi - 46.05, while the bronze medals went to Andrei Rares Toader, in the men's shot put event (20.30), Elena Andreea Panturoiu in the women's triple jump event (13.81 m) and Andrea Miklos in the women's 400 m race (52.57).Romania has lined up 48 athletes for the Balkan Athletics Championships in Pravets, September 2-3.

AGERPRES