Romania wins six medals at Balkan Senior Table Tennis Chamionships in Montenegro

Romania won six medals, three silver and three bronze, at the Balkan Senior Table Tennis Championships held in Podgorica (Montenegro).

Romania's women team (Alina Zaharia, Elena Zaharia, Tania Plaian) got defeated by Turkey, 3-1, thus, winning the silver medal.Romania's men team (Cristian Chirita, Alexandru Manole, Paul Mladin) lost the bronze being defeated by Serbia, 3-0, in the small final.Tania Plaian won the silver medal after losing 3-4 in the final to Ozge Yilmaz (Turkey). Elena Zaharia took the bronze, after she got defeated in the semifinals by Plaian, 4-0.Alexandru Manole won the bronze medal in the men's singles, after being defeated by Turk Ibrahim Gunduz, 4-1, in the semifinals.The pair Alina Zaharia/Alexandru Manole won the silver in the mixed double event, after losing, 1-3, in the final, to Turkey's Sibel Altinkaya/Ibrahim Gunduz.Alina Zaharia and Serb Aneta Maksuti (Serbia) won the bronze medal in the women's doubles event, after losing, 0-3, to Turkish couple Ece Harac/Ozge Yilmaz, in the semifinals.