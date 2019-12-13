Romania wins three more medals at EWF Under-15 & Youth Weightlifting Championships in Israel

Romania won other three medals at the European Weightlifting Federation Under-15 &Youth Weightlifting Championships in Eilat (Israel) on Thursday, namely one silver and two bronze.

In the women's youth 64 kg category, Mihaela Ilie won a gold medal for a 84 kg snatch, silver for a 107 kg clean and jerk and bronze for 191 kg in total.In the men's youth 81 kg, Ionut Arsu ranked 10th in the snatch event with 123 kg, finished 9th in the clean and jerk with 150 kg and ranked 10th in total with 273 kg.Romania's medal tally is 38 medals - 19 gold, 6 silver and 13 bronze. In the U-15 class, Romania's delegation has 11-3-8 medals, while in the youth class it has 8-3-5.Romania has lined up 28 weightlifters for the Under-15 &Youth Weightlifting Championships in Eilat.