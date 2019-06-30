Romania2019.eu/Ambassador Odobescu: Expertise capital won by Romania must be capitalised further to promote country's interests in EU

The expertise capital won by all of the bodies involved in the process of Romania's exercising Presidency of the EU Council must be capitalised further to promote the country's interests in the European Union, the Romanian permanent representative to the EU Luminita Odobescu told AGERPRES, in the last day of our country's rotating presidency.

Ambassador Odobescu specified that Romania has exercised the Presidency of the EU Council in a "special" context, among the relevant events mentioning "the evolutions in the Brexit file, the European election and implicitly a limited negotiations' legislative window with the European Parliament, the preparation for a new European institutional cycle".According to the #romania2019.eu website, Romania's Presidency of the EU Council advocated the convergence and cohesion in Europe, advancing files on topics such as the digital single market, the natural gas directive and the banking Union. Likewise, Romania pleaded for transparent, predictable labour conditions and for slashed CO2 emissions, and acted for the combating of disinformation and the assurance of free and correct election. Last but not least, Romania contributed to the scope of a safer Europe, by promoting certain files that improve the identity cards' security or strengthen the border police and the coast guard at European level."Through the 90 files closed, we have proved that we are a Presidency that delivers actual results for the European citizens," Odobescu emphasised."At the end of a presidency, I can say symbolically that a Member State gives the test of its maturity and gets into another stage of its evolution within the Union. And the expertise capital won by all the bodies involved in this process for some years, because the preparations for this tenure do start many years before taking over, it is necessary to be capitalised further to promote Romania's interests within the EU," ambassador Odobescu added.In the end, Luminita Odobescu thanked AGERPRES for its support as a media partner."Thank you for supporting us as a media partner, in this approach to make accessible, to bring all of the councils and events that took place here, in Brussels, close to the Romanian citizens."Romania is closing on Sunday its rotating Presidency at the helm of the European Union's Council, handing the tenure to Finland.