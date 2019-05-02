Romania2019.eu/EconMin Badalau says informal meeting of competitiveness ministers to discuss single market integratedly

The contribution of entrepreneurship, SMEs, start-ups, and scale-ups to EU's competitiveness will be among the topics to be discussed at an informal meeting of the ministers responsible for Competitiveness (COMPET) - Internal Market and Industry section, Romania's Economy Minister Niculae Badalau said on Friday.

"I am honoured to be the host of my European counterparts today at the informal meeting of the COMPET Council - Internal Market and Industry. There are three very important issues that we will address today, both in the working sessions and at the noon meeting: the contribution of entrepreneurship, SMEs, start-ups, and scale-ups to the EU's competitiveness, a roadmap of the European energy intensive industries, and, during the working lunch, the single market will be tackled in an integrated manner to highlight the support it provides to the industry and to better implement and ensure compliance with the legislation," Badalau said.He added that, alongside the work of the COMPET Council, an event dedicated to entrepreneurs would take place."It is one of the most complex meetings of the COMPET Council and I want to use this opportunity to thank all those who have contributed to the preparation of this event," the minister said.Badalau is presiding today over an informal meeting of the ministers responsible for Competitiveness (COMPET) - Internal Market and Industry section, which takes place in Bucharest, Parliament Palace.Ministers responsible for economy, industry, the internal market and SMEs from the 28 EU member states and two member states of the European Free Trade Association (Switzerland and Norway) take part in the meeting. The European Commission will be represented by Elzbieta Bienkowska, European Commissioner responsible for the internal market, industry, entrepreneurship and SMEs.