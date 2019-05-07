Romania2019.eu/ PM Dancila says confident in audit bodies to enhance their modern guardian of public finances' role

Prime minister Viorica Dancila expressed confidence on Tuesday that the audit bodies in the EU Member States will enhance their role as modern guardians of public finances, concerned with the proper use of the resources and the efficient implementation of the projects to the benefit of citizens and communities.

The head of gov't participated in the conference titled "Innovation in auditing at EU level and increasing the guiding role of Supreme Audit Institutions for the benefit of society", staged by Romania in the context of holding the presidency of the Council of the EU."One of Romania's mandate priorities at the presidency of the Council of the European Union is to secure convergence and cohesion for the purpose of sustainable and equitable development for all citizens, and the most secure way to accomplish this desideratum is to increase competitiveness and cut development gaps among the Member States, to promote connectivity and digitisation, to boost entrepreneurship and strengthen European industrial policy. The conference's theme finds itself within these principles, because the worries and challenges at EU level are the same for each of us. Digitisation, the social dimension's development, the research and innovation's promotion, with a view to increasing the competitiveness of the economy and of the European industry, the perils in connection to cyber security are as many challenges for both the audit and for the EU gov't's. I am confident that as far as auditing is concerned, the Court of Accounts of Romania has the ability to innovate, to be pro-active, to anticipate and propose solutions to the challenges that occur in this changing European political and economic context," Viorica Dancila said.