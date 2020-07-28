Romanian Academy: Online education is complementary form of direct education in the classroom

The Romanian Academy emphasizes that education is done in a social context, through the direct interaction between pupils, students, teachers, parents and any other persons and entities in the context of social connection.

In a point of view titled "Online education - support for performance", the Romanian Academy considers that education is one of the most important fields of activity of a society and has profound and lasting implications in all other social and economic sectors.

"The Romanian Academy notes the usefulness and efficiency of conducting teaching activities in the virtual space, but appreciates that online education is a complementary form of direct education in the classroom," said the source quoted in a statement sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

In this point of view, the Romanian Academy argues, based on the challenges of contemporary society and taking into account the context of the digital revolution, that it is absolutely necessary to rethink the national education system.