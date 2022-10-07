Romanian Air Force flies five Ukrainian patients from Poland to Ireland

A C-27 J Spartan aircraft of the Romanian Air Force configured for medical missions is carrying out a humanitarian flight mission on the route Otopeni - Rzeszow - Jasionka (Poland) - Dublin (Ireland) - Otopeni on Friday for five Ukrainian citizens who need treatment in Ireland.

According to the Romanian Defence Ministry (MApN), five Ukrainian patients aged 44, 26, 49, 56, and 36, respectively, will be picked up from Rzeszow - the Jasionka International Airport and flown to Dublin, for treatment at medical facilities in Ireland.According to MApN, the medical team that monitors the patients during the flight is made up of specialists from the Bucharest Emergency Clinical Hospital and the Air Transport Base 90.The military aircraft took off from Base 90 Air Transport in the morning.The request for the flight was made by the Emergency Management Department following Ukraine's request uploaded to the Common Emergency Communication and Information System (CECIS) platform, which facilitates communication between the Civil Protection Mechanism of the European Union and national authorities.