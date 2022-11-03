Romanian ambassadors in Denmark, Slovenia, accredited

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday signed the decrees accrediting the Romanian ambassadors in Denmark and Slovenia, told Agerpres.

According to the Presidential Administration, the head of state accredited Anton Niculescu as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Romania in the Kingdom of Denmark, with residence in Copenhagen, and Mihai Alexandru Gradinar as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Romania in the Republic of Slovenia, with residence in Ljubljana.

On October 25, the joint committees for foreign policy and the committees for Romanian communities living abroad of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies gave, following the hearings, favourable opinions to the proposed ambassadors for the representative office of Romania in Denmark and Slovenia.