Romanian-born photojournalist - Grand Prize winner at iPhone Photography Awards competition

Targu Mures-born photojournalist Istvan Kerekes, who now lives in Hungary, was chosen Grand Prize Winner and Photographer of the Year at the 2021 iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS) competition, ippawards.com and cnet.com inform.

Istvan Kerekes took his winning photo titled 'Transylvanian Shepherds' with an iPhone 7 near Targu Mures - Transylvania. The somber colored pic shows two rugged shepherds walking through a desolate industrial landscape, each carrying a lamb. The stony expression of the men and the bleakness of their environment are in a fragile contrast to the hope and innocence of the lambs in their care, the site notes.

According to his website, Istvan Kerekes was born in 1977 in Targu Mures and has been living in Hungary since 2007, agerpres.ro confirms.

Since 2007, IPPA has annually celebrated the creativity of photographers who use an iPhone to capture images and awards prizes to the best photos chosen by a jury in more than fifteen categories.

The images that make it to the top positions in the most important category of the competition, "Photographer of the Year", capture expressions of suffering, isolation, hope and beauty, the cited sources note.

The other three photographers awarded in the same category are: Sharan Shetty of India, who won the First Place Photographer of the Year Award for his image "Bonding" (iPhone X), Dan Liu of China - winner of the Second Place prize for "A Walk on Mars" (iPhone 11 Pro Max) and Jeff Rayner from the USA - Third Place Photographer of the Year with the photo ''Side-Walking on Air'' (iPhone X).

