Romanian Centre of Culture and Science inaugurated in Tunis, with ForMin Teodor Melescanu in attendance

A Romanian Centre of Culture and Science, the first of its kind in Africa, has been inaugurated in Tunis on Thursday, with Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodor Melescanu in attendance, informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), in a release sent on Friday to AGERPRES.

According to MAE, the head of the Romanian diplomacy had a meeting on Thursday evening with the members of the Romanian community in Tunisia and Tunisian graduates of universities in Romania. On the same occasion, there was launched the Association of Former Tunisian Students in Romania.The Romanian Centre of Culture and Science in Tunis has been set up as part of the Bourguiba Institute for Modern Languages of the Tunis Al Manar University, with the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Slim Khalbous, participating, among others, in the inauguration.On this occasion, the Romanian Agency for Development - RoAid made a donation to the Centre, of computer and electronic equipment and of Romanian books."During his visit to the Bourguiba Institute, Minister Melescanu mentioned the institute's reputation in teaching Arab language and the fact that many Romanian diplomats have benefited in time from its training programmes. Moreover, he highlighted the role of academic exchanges and student mobility in tightening the relations between the two countries, developing the overall bilateral relations, as well as in connecting Tunisia with the European space. He also hailed the inauguration of the Department of Romanian language, literature, culture and civilization at the same institute, while showing that it will be of a real help for the Tunisian students who want to study in Romania," says the same source.During his meeting with the members of the Romanian community and graduates of the universities in Romania, Teodor Melescanu underscored their role in getting the two nations to know each other better and in strengthening cooperation between Romania and Tunisia, in general, and also the importance of maintaining the study of Romanian language as an additional modality of connecting with the European space.Melescanu also encouraged the registration of children coming from mixed families to take the Romanian language courses organized by the consular section of the Romanian Embassy in Tunis.