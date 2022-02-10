Romanian companies lose between EUR 300 and 400 million/year because of wrong inventory

Romanian companies are losing between 300 and 400 million Euro per year because of wrong inventory, each "lost" laptop being a waste of 800-1000 Euro, according to an analysis made by an electronic device manufacturer.

"Few managers know this, but taking inventory of fixed assets in a company, whether we are talking about laptops, phones, office chairs or even coffee machines, is an obligation provided in the Law of accounting. Most of the time, this inventory, which should be taken annually, is only done on paper, many business leaders not actually knowing how much the goods are worth from the company they lead. Inventory becomes a growing concern for administrative directors, especially in the context in which staff fluctuation is increasing, and the need to work remote as of March 2020 has left many questions regarding some companies' goods," Adrian Dinu, the founder of Creasoft software company, the maker of an inventory solution for company goods, said.

According to Creasoft IT estimates, each "missing" laptop from a company leads to a loss between 800 and 1,000 Euro. Reported to the 400,000 companies in Romania, the annual loss of each laptop type asset means a damage between 300-400 million Euro per year.

The Accounting Law provides that any good used by company employees with a value larger than 2,500 RON (without VAT) represents a fixed means through which it goes gradually through depreciation expenses. Companies that do not take inventory each year risk fines to up to 5,000 RON.

