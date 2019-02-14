Romanian economy outpaced by far EU28 in Q4 2018

With 0.7 percent economic growth in Q4 2018 compared to the third quarter, Romania more than twice outpaced both the euro zone and the European Union, that registered 0.2 percent growth, shows a flash estimate released on Thursday by EU's statistical office Eurostat.

The annualized growth rate of the Romanian economy October to December 2018 was 4 percent, more than twice the EU28 average of 1.4 percent and the 1.2 percent of the euro area.

On Thursday, the National Institute of Statistics announced that the Romanian economy had slowed down to 4.1 percent in 2018 from 7 percent in the previous year. In the fourth quarter of 2018 the Romanian economy also slowed to 0.7 percent growth (seasonally adjusted series), from a quarterly 1.7 percent in Q3. Compared to the same period of 2017, the GDP advanced 4.1 percent as raw series and 4 percent as seasonally adjusted series.