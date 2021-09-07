Romanian economy up 1.8 pct in Q2 2021 (official statistics)

The Romanian economy was up 1.8 percent in Q2 2021 compared to the previous quarter, with GDP growth at 13 percent YoY as unadjusted series and 13.6 percent as seasonally adjusted series, shows provisional data released on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In H1 2021 GDP gained 6.5 percent in unadjusted terms, and 6.2 percent in seasonally adjusted terms from a year earlier.

Following the revision of the estimates for the second quarter of 2021, GDP data remained unchanged compared to the flash figures released by the INS on August 17, 2021