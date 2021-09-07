 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romanian economy up 1.8 pct in Q2 2021 (official statistics)

Coface--Romania-va-inregistra-o-crestere-economica-de-1-1-5--in-2012

The Romanian economy was up 1.8 percent in Q2 2021 compared to the previous quarter, with GDP growth at 13 percent YoY as unadjusted series and 13.6 percent as seasonally adjusted series, shows provisional data released on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In H1 2021 GDP gained 6.5 percent in unadjusted terms, and 6.2 percent in seasonally adjusted terms from a year earlier.

Following the revision of the estimates for the second quarter of 2021, GDP data remained unchanged compared to the flash figures released by the INS on August 17, 2021

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.