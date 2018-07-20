Romanian Embassy in Berlin monitors aftermath of knife attack in Lubeck

The Embassy of Romania in Berlin is closely following the aftermath of a knife attack on a bus in the German city of Lubeck, according to Romania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), saying that German authorities have reported that there are no Romanian citizens among the victims.

"The diplomatic mission has undertaken, as a matter of urgency, steps with the local authorities in order to obtain information regarding the existence of Romanian citizens among the affected persons," according to a statement by MAE at the request of AGERPRES.The Romanian Embassy in Berlin continues monitoring the case and is in touch with the local authorities.MAE says the affected Romanian citizens may request consular assistance by calling the embassy numbers: + 49 30 21239555, +49 30 21239514, +49 30 21239516, with the calls being forwarded to the Romanian Centre for Contact and Support of Romanian Citizens Abroad (CCSCRS) and taken over by call centre operators around the clock; they can also call the embassy emergency number: +49 16 090884680.Eight people were injured in a knife attack on a bus in the city of Lubeck in northern Germany, dpa news agency quotes police as saying on Friday.Three people were seriously injured and five sustained minor injuries.It seems the attacker, a young man whose identity remains unknown, was immobilised by the bus passengers.The young man was taken into the police custody and was to be interrogated during the day.