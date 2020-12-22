Romanian Embassy in London team ensuring assistance to Romanians stuck in the Eurotunnel entry area

A team of the Consular Section of the Romanian Embassy in London is presently at Folkestone, the entry area to the Eurotunnel, to grant consular assistance to Romanian citizens affected by the measures adopted by the United Kingdom and by some European states in the context of efforts to limit the spread of infection with a new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, according to information published on the Facebook page of the Romanian Embassy in the United Kingdom.

According to the message, the consular team is distributing food, water, masks, gloves and disinfectant and will have discussions with local authorities and local associations to identify accommodation or unblocking solutions.

At the same time, the Romanian Embassy in London mentions that it has conducted demarches immediately after the occurence of blockages generated by the mentioned measures. Thus, throughout the night from Monday to Tuesday, a team formed by consular staff and volunteers registered with the Romanian Embassy in London traveled to Maidstone to grant assistance to the nearly 350 Romanian citizens blocked in the area, distributing water and food.In what regards the situation of Romanian citizens stuck in the area of Dover, Tuesday morning, representatives of the diplomatic mission traveled to the area in which several Romanian transporters are stationing, offering water and food.The Romanian Embassy in London is in constant contact with the Romanian and British authorities in view of supporting Romanian citizens that have requested consular assistance.The representatives of the diplomatic mission are reminding that at the level of diplomatic and consular representations in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland phone lines specially dedicated to taking calls in this context have been established: 0044 773 871 6335, 0044 7503882992, 0044 8000 353328 - London; 0044 753 560 4342 - Manchester; 0044 7951 858 445 - Edinburgh.Furthermore, Romanian citizen may also request consular assistance at the phone numbers of the Romanian Embassy in London: +44 20 76027328; +44 20 7602 9833; +44 20 7603 6694; +44 20 76025193; +44 20 7603 0572; +44 20 7602 2065, Romania's Consulate General in Edinburgh: +44 (0) 131 524 9491; +44 (0) 131 524 9492, Romania's Consulate General in Manchester: +44 (0) 161 236 0478; +44 (0) 161 237 5513; +44 (0) 161 236 9687; +44 (0) 161 236 8995.The representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) repeat the appeal to Romanian citizens intending to travel towards Romania to delay their travel plans in this period, in which circulation by air, and also by road is restricted through the measures adopted to limit the spread of COVID-19 infection.

AGERPRES