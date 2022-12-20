Romanian employees allocate in 2022 gift budget by 40pct lower than last year (survey)

In 2022, Romanian employees allocate a budget by 40pct lower than last year for holiday gifts, spending the New Year's Eve in "an economical manner," according to a survey conducted by the BestJobs online recruitment platform.

More precisely, 52pct say that they allocated for this Christmas an amount of money of no more than 300 lei, while more than half planned to allocate no more than 500 lei in 2021. In addition, 26pct will allocate between 301 and 500 lei, 12pct give 501-1,000 lei, and 10pct do not plan to buy any gifts this year, told Agerpres.

In respect to Christmas traditions at work, only 40pct said they are still organizing Secret Santa. Of these, 51pct allocate a budget of no more than 100 lei for this occasion, 23pct plan an even bigger budget, and 27pct will not exceed the amount of 50 lei.

Although this year there is no shortage of gifts such as Christmas-themed mugs, warm Christmas sweaters, socks, cosmetics and customized items, among those who will offer gifts to their colleagues/bosses this year, 17pct will offer books, 15pct decorative Christmas items and 15pct sweets, while 13pct will offer something practical and useful as a gift.

Christmas remains the holiday that brings family members together, 75pct of respondents of the BestJobs survey said they will spend it this way. Moreover, 42pct of Romanians will spend New Year's Eve with their family, while 12pct plan to party with friends, 13pct only with their partner, and another 14pct haven't booked anything yet.

If last year, the budget of most of the respondents for Christmas gifts and the New Year's party was at most 500 lei each, currently, almost 38pct say that they have a budget of less than 300 lei available for the New Year's party, while the percentage of people who won't spend anything for this event is 16pct. The BestJobs survey was conducted between 20 November and 10 December, on a sample of 1,049 internet users.