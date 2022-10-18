Romanian employees, focused the most on increasing incomes to face price swelling (survey)

This year, Romanian employees focused the most on increasing their income to face price swelling (25%), on finding a new job (20%) and on professional development within their current position (13%), according to a survey made by the BestJobs online recruitment platform.

"If 2021 can be considered a year of sedimentation of the changes that occurred after the onset of the pandemic, 2022 brought new challenges and uncertainties. However, on a professional level, 37% of Romanian employees consider that there were no big differences compared to the previous year, 26% perceived this year as worse, while for 31% it was even better. After all the changes in the previous years, Romanian employees focused this year the most on increasing their incomes to face the price escalation (25%), on finding a new job (20%), on professional development within the current position (13%), on finding job satisfaction (10%), on avoiding burnout (8%) and on keeping the job current (6%)," BestJobs research shows.

At the same time, 34% of the employees who responded to the survey declare that this year they managed to restore the balance between their professional and personal lives, while 28% increased their incomes. For others, it was important to get a promotion (14%) or to complete a difficult project (10%).

65% of the respondents to the survey believe that an employee should look for a job that brings them satisfaction so that they want to develop, while 25% consider that they should always be proactive and try to exceed the duties and only 7% said that only the tasks in the job description must be performed and nothing more.

In perspective, one third of the employees say that they would lose their motivation if the employer did not increase their salary in order to compensate for the price increases. The others mentioned lack of appreciation (17%), stress (16%), lack of job fulfillment (11%) and too much work (7%) among the causes of demotivation.

The survey was conducted in October, on a sample of 1,325 Internet users.

BestJobs is one of the most important online recruitment platforms in Romania.