Romanian European rowing champions, awarded by PM Dancila

Romanian rowers who won 6 medals (1 gold, 4 silver and 1 bronze) at the 2019 European Rowing Championships in Lucerne, together with the technical staff, were congratulated and rewarded by Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and Minister of Youth and Sports Bogdan Matei at a ceremony hosted by the Government House on Tuesday.

The athletes and their coaches were awarded total prizes of almost one million lei: 37,000 lei for the gold medal; 22,000 lei for the silver medal, and 15,000 lei for the bronze medal.

"It is a joy to us to hand out prizes today, at Victoria Palace, to the best Romanian rowers. Together with Mr Minsiter Bogdan Matei, I want to congratulate you on your work and your results at the European Championships in Switzerland. You once again managed to get the Romanian flag to the European podium, to make a whole country proud of you, and that is why I want to thank you. You represent one of the sports that give Romania the greatest hopes for medals in next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo. You have the support of the government, the ministerial team and the federation. This year, we have succeeded in doubling the ministry's budget, which is also reflected in the budget of the Romanian Rowing Federation. It is a sign of appreciation and support for sports. Dear athletes, beyond the praiseworthy performances you have, you also have an important social role. Prove to your generation, young people and children, the benefits of a healthy life and especially the fact that when you work with dedication and perseverance good results are quick to come. (...) The health of a generation is closely related to the sports for all and the encouragement of active life," said Dancila.

Romania's only gold medal in Lucerne was won by the defending champions in the women's eight event (Cristina-Georgiana Popescu, Amalia Beres, Madalina-Gabriela Casu, Roxana Parascanu, Beatrice-Madalina Parfenie, Iuliana Popa, Maria Magdalena Rusu, Roxana-Iuliana Anghel, Daniela Druncea). The silver medals went to the men's pair crew (Ciprian Tudosa and Marius Cozmiuc); women's pair crew (Adriana Ailincai and Maria Tivodariu); women's four crew (Ioana Vrinceanu, Viviana Bejinariu, Madalina Beres and Denisa Tilvescu); women's double sculls (Ancuta Nicoleta Bondar and Simona Radis), while the bronze went to the men's double scull crew (Marian Florin Enache and Ionut Prundeanu).

AGERPRES