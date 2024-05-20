Romanian F-16 pilots practice air refueling under partnership with US

Romanian F-16 pilots practiced day and night air refueling through the Alabama National Guard and Romania partnership program, the Air Force said.

According to the quoted source, the exercise took place from May 13-17, when a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft belonging to the 117th Air Refueling Wing, along with logistics crews, maintenance mechanics and assistance, were in Romania for joint operations with the Romanian Air Force.

"This joint training mission is taking place through the Alabama National Guard's State Partnership Program with Romania, which in the more than 30 years since its inception has benefited both nations and greatly enhanced interoperability through regular exchanges, mutual support and sharing of best practices," reads a text posted on the Air Force Facebook page on Monday.