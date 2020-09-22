Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu underscored the importance of making "all efforts" for the economic relaunch to be "as dynamic and as green as possible," according to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Objectives and the Paris Agreement on climate, on the occasion of his speech on Monday at the high-level meeting of the UN General Assembly marking the 75th anniversary of the organization, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs.

In his message, the head of the Romanian diplomacy said that the anniversary came in a context in which mankind is currently facing a wide range of challenges, from widespread conflicts, extreme poverty, climate change, human rights violations, to the unprecedented situation generated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the spirit of unity, solidarity and cooperation remains crucial for achieving the goals of the Organization."We must do our outmost to preserve and advance peace and security, to promote, protect and fulfill human rights and to accelerate progress in implementing the 2030 Agenda, leaving no one behind," urged Aurescu.At the same time, he pleaded for "universal political commitment to digital security," to ensure that "digital technologies are human-centred and that our universal values are maintained online, as well as offline."The Bucharest Declaration adopted at the 20th anniversary of the Community of Democracies, hosted by Romania on June 26 this year, "reflects that it is our common responsibility to lead by example and act decisively for preserving democratic values, the very basis for our societies to thrive," said Aurescu.While mentioning the 75th anniversary of the United Nations coincides with Romania's celebration of 65 years of UN membership, Aurescu said it is a renewed opportunity to reaffirm Romania's "firm support" to the Organization, as the universal framework where states can cooperate and deliver on the promises of the UN Charter. "On this auspicious occasion, we also remember the Romanian prominent diplomat and statesman Nicolae Titulescu, who was twice the President of the League of Nations Assembly - in 1930 and 1931. "His legacy for the multilateral system and for Romania's tradition in multilateral diplomacy is highly valued and has been inspirational to many generations of diplomats," said the Minister."Romania will continue to abide by the values and principles of the UN Charter. We will do so with the ultimate goal of achieving the future we want for the next generations and the rules-based international order. In this spirit, we fully endorse the "Declaration on the Commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the United Nations," he added.