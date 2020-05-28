Romanian ForMin to participate in EU top diplomats' video call on relations with China this Friday

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu will participate on Friday in the video conference meeting of the EU Foreign Ministers, with the EU - China relations and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Asia-Pacific region topping the agenda of the talks.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the EU top diplomats will have a strategic discussion in preparation of the EU - China Summit and in light of the EU27 - China leaders' meeting in Leipzig scheduled for September, during the German Presidency of the EU Council; the debate is also intended to incite significant progress in the negotiation of the EU - China Investment Agreement, as well as an enhanced cooperation with China on climate change and in Africa.

As regards the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in Asia - Pacific, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell will invite the European Foreign Ministers to reflect on the instruments for promoting the EU's agenda and interests in the region, including in connection with the European Green Deal, the digital agenda, increased strategic autonomy, efficient multilateralism and free trade, the release states.

High Representative Josep Borrell will also present the recent developments in Afghanistan.