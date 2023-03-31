Romanian, founder of organisation supporting white supremacy ideology in US, apprehended in Bucharest

A Bucharest Court of Appeal judge has ordered the provisional arrest for extradition of a Romanian wanted in the United States of America for conspiracy to riot and rioting, as one of the founders of an organisation that supports white supremacist ideology in the US.

"On March 29, police officers of the Criminal Investigation Department - Tracking Service and fighters of the Service for Interventions and Special Actions have detected, in the municipality of Bucharest, a 33-year-old man, an American citizen, with an APB issued by the US judicial authorities for committing crimes of conspiracy to riot and riot activities," reads a press release the Romanian Police General Inspectorate (IGPR) issued on Friday.

According to the source, the American judicial authorities have sent a request for provisional arrest with a view to extradite the Romanian, from which it appears that, between December 2016 and October 2018, in the Central District of the State of California and in other parts of the United States, the man allegedly conspired with others to travel to political rallies and to use tactics of fighting and physical violence against individuals and groups that did not support their ideology.

The person is suspected of being one of the founders of an organisation supporting white supremacist ideology, which would publicly present itself as a battle-ready group advocating for a new nationalist movement of white supremacy and identity.

The man allegedly led mixed martial arts training fights for members of the movement, travelling to two political rallies where he allegedly assaulted others, including a police officer.

Following the detection, the internationally wanted man was presented to the prosecutor of the Bucharest Court of Appeal Prosecutor's Office, who ordered his detention and, on March 30, a judge of the Bucharest Court of Appeal ordered his provisional arrest for extradition.

Currently, the American citizen is in the custody of the Bucharest Municipality Police Directorate General.