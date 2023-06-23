Romanian-Georgian collaboration in commercial-economic field, launched on occasion of Georgian ambassador's visit to Bucharest Chamber of Commerce

Romanian-Georgian collaboration in the commercial-economic field was launched on the occasion of the visit to the Bucharest Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIB) by the Georgian ambassador to Romania, Tamar Beruchashvili, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Friday.According to the source, CCIB president Iuliu Stocklosa made a brief presentation of the history of the Chamber and CCIB Palace, as well as the activities carried out for the benefit of the Bucharest business milieu.
According to the source, Beruchashvili said that the signing on October 11, 2022 of the "Declaration on the establishment of a Strategic Partnership between Romania and Georgia" on the occasion of the official visit to Romania by the president of Georgia, Salome Zourabichvili, opened a new way for collaboration between the two countries.
"In this context, she recalled the relatively recent agreement reached between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary regarding the delivery of green energy by cable that will cross the Black Sea, taking into account both the supply of the two signatory European countries and other states from the EU, as well as the resumption of connections with specialized ships between the ports of Constanta and Poti that can ensure both the transport of goods between the two countries, but especially the flow of goods on this new corridor between Asia and Europe," the press release also reads.
In 2022, the volume of bilateral trade was a record 352.4 million dollars (+52.8% compared to 2021), as was the export 314.7 million dollars (+74.1%), while the import 37 .7 million dollars, decreased by 24.4%, so that 2021, with a volume of 50 million dollars, remained a record year for imports from Georgia.