Romanian Istvan Kovacs to referee Europa League final

Romanian Istvan Kovacs will referee the Europa League final, which will be played on May 22, in Dublin, between Atalanta Bergamo and Bayer Leverkusen, the Romanian Football Federation announced on Monday on its website.

Assistant referees Vasile Marinescu and Ovidiu Artene, as well as Catalin Popa, as video assistant referee, will be part of the refereeing team for this final.

Kovacs also refereed the 2022 Europa Conference League final, won by AS Roma against Feyenoord (1-0), in Tirana.

Istvan Kovacs was also nominated among the referees for EURO 2024 (June 14-July 14).