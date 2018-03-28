Romanian journalists with historical communities around Romania visit AGERPRES

Representatives of the Romanian language media with the historical communities around Romania visited on Wednesday the headquarters of the AGERPRES National News Agency on which occasion they were presented one of the most important projects of the agency launched this year, the "Great Union - Romania, at 100 years" documentary dedicated to the Centennial.

The attendees, journalists from Serbia - Voivodina, Ukraine - Cernauti and Transcarpatia, the Republic of Moldova - Chisinau and Balti, and Albania could learn from the deputy managing director of AGERPRES Claudia Nicolae about the general way of functioning of a news agency, alongside aspects connected to the organisation on desks and departments, and the way of working at central, local level of AGERPRES.Claudia Nicolae spoke to the Romanian language journalists colleagues with the historical communities about the project of the film dedicated to the Centennial, too."The Great Union for Romania and the Centennial, this year, represent an important moment. None of us can forget history. (...) History is representing us, history is each and every ones' past, history is the foundation and roots of each nation, of each country," the deputy managing director told the guests.The guests from abroad could find out details about the AGERPRES video studio, too. They have watched afterwards a trailer of the above-mentioned documentary. The deputy editor-in-chief of the Video Section, Marilena Gheorghita talked to the guests about how shooting worked during the trips paid by the agency's teams to Northern Bucovina and Bessarabia, in the Republic of Moldova.One of the guests presented in turn an editorial project carried out in Ukraine, a book based on the memories of one of the six deputies with a right to vote sent by the historic Maramures to Alba Iulia in 1918, the peasant-writer Mihai Dan, "also known by people as Mihai (son) of Ilies, of God".On Wednesday, the participants in the "Centennial itinerary for Romanian journalists abroad" programme coordinated by the Ministry for Romanians Abroad visited the the public television SRTV and the public radio SRR.Moreover, on Tuesday the Romanian language journalists attended the solemn sitting of the Senate and Chamber of Deputies where the "Solemn Declaration of Parliament for the Celebration of Union of Bessarabia and the Mother Land, Romania, at 27 March 1918" was delivered, by which the unity of the Romanian people and the Romanian language are reflected.At the Parliament, they had a meeting with the two chambers' heads, as well as with the members of the committees for the Romanians Abroad and of the Foreign Policy committees.The Romanian language journalists with the historical communities are in Romania 26 through 30 March.