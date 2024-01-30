Romanian lorry driver calls 112 to report migrants in trailer

A Romanian lorry driver who was about to cross the border at Nadlac II border crossing point called 112 on Tuesday morning to say that he heard noises in the trailer and that there might be migrants hiding there, and the authorities found four Ethiopians among the cargo.

The driver was waiting in a queue on the motorway to cross the border into Hungary when he heard noises from the trailer and border police intervened.

"He called the single emergency number 112, reporting noises in the semi-trailer. Our colleagues went to the place where the lorry was located and carried out a quick check, after which they discovered four foreign nationals in the compartment intended for transporting goods. They were taken to the border police headquarters for investigation. During the checks, it was established that they are citizens of Ethiopia, legally entered Romania," informed the Arad Border Police.

The foreigners are being investigated for attempted fraudulent crossing of the state border.