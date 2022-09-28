Romanian managers expecting sharp increase in prices in construction, retail trade in next three months

For the next three months, Romanian managers are expecting a sharp increase in prices in construction and retail trade, according to data published on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In a September 2022 INS business survey, managers in the manufacturing industry expect relative stability in the volume of production for the next three months (short-term percentage balance +2%). Regarding the number of employees, relative stability is estimated, with the short-term percentage balance at 0% for the entire manufacturing industry, told Agerpres.

Industrial product prices are forecast to increase in the next three months (short-term percentage balance +38%).

According to the September 2022 estimates, a relative stability of the production volume in the construction activity should be expected for the next three months (short-term percentage balance percentage -4%).

The managers are betting on relative stability in the number of employees (short-term percentage balance -3%). Regarding the prices of construction works, their sharp increase is expected (short-term percentage balance +42%).

In retail trade, the managers are betting on relative stability for the next three months (short-term percentage balance -2%). The volume of orders to suppliers of goods by businesses should witness relative stability (short-term percentage balance +1%).

The employers are also expecting a moderate increase in the number of employees (short-term percentage balance +13%) and a sharp increase in retail trade prices (short-term percentage balance +46%).

According to the September 2022 expectations, demand for services (turnover) will witness moderate growth in the next three months (short-term percentage balance +6%). Relative stability of the number of employees is estimated (short-term percentage balance +2%). Also, the selling or invoicing prices of services will tend to increase (short-term percentage balance +24%).

INS says that the short term balance reflected by the survey indicates the perception of business managers on the dynamics of a phenomenon that should not be confused with the rate of increase or decrease of any statistical indicator produced by the INS.

The short-term percentage balance is the difference between the percentage of managers who chose the positive version of the phenomenon and the percentage of those who indicated the negative version, as follows: up to ą 5% relative stability; ą 6% to ą 15% moderate increase or moderate decrease, respectively; ą 16% to ą 40% increase or decrease, respectively; over ą 40% sharp increase or decrease, respectively.