 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romanian managers expecting sharp increase in retail trade, construction prices (INS)

www.bizibiz.ro
Comert cu ridiacata

For the next three months, Romanian managers are expecting a sharp increase in prices in retail trade and construction, and relative stability in the number of employees in the manufacturing industry, construction and services, according to the data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

As part of a March 2023 business survey, managers in the manufacturing industry expect a moderate increase in the volume of production (short-term percentage balance +13%). Regarding the number of employees, relative stability is estimated, with a short-term balance of 0% for the entire manufacturing industry. For the prices of industrial products, an increase is forecast for the next three months (short-term percentage balance +23%), told Agerpres.

According to the March 2023 estimates, an increase in production volume should be recorded in the construction activity for the next three months (short-term percentage balance +19%). The managers are betting on a relative stability of the number of employees (short-term balance +4%). Regarding the prices in construction, a sharp increase in them is expected (short-term percentage balance +41%).

In the retail trade, the managers are betting on relative stability of the economic activity for the next three months (short-term percentage balance +3%). The volume of orders to suppliers of goods by commercial units should witness relative stability (short-term percentage balance +1%). For the next three months, employers forecast a moderate increase in the number of employees (short-term percentage balance +11%).

The managers of commercial companies estimate a sharp increase in prices in construction (short-term percentage balance +42%).

According to the March 2023 estimates, demand for services (turnover) should see moderate growth for the next three months (current percentage balance +7%). A relative stability of the number of employees is also estimated (short-term percentage balance +2%). According to the managers' opinion, sales and billing prices for services will have an upward trend (short-term percentage balance +16%).

INS says that the short term balance reflected by the survey indicates the perception of business managers on the dynamics of a phenomenon that should not be confused with the rate of increase or decrease of any statistical indicator produced by the INS.

The short-term percentage balance is the difference between the percentage of managers who chose the positive version of the phenomenon and the percentage of those who indicated the negative version, as follows: up to ą 5% relative stability; ą 6% to ą 15% moderate increase or moderate decrease, respectively; ą 16% to ą 40% increase or decrease, respectively; over ą 40% sharp increase or decrease, respectively.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
ONU anunţă arestarea unui activist pentru educaţia fetelor în Afganistan şi cere explicaţii talibanilor FLUXUL AGERPRES 12:00ECHIPE DE LEGENDĂ: „Fetele spectaculoase din Caraibe”, echipa naţională de volei feminin a Cubei (1991-2000) 11:33Vaticanul va trimite în spaţiu un discurs al papei Francisc din 2020 11:30Prim-ministrul Poloniei – primit la Palatul Victoria, de premierul Nicolae Ciucă 11:30Ciucă: Schimburile comerciale între România şi Polonia au crescut;trebuie găsite soluţii pentru echilibrarea balanţei comerciale 11:27Sate evacuate în estul Spaniei din calea unui incendiu de vegetaţie alimentat de vânt şi secetă 11:25Comunicat de presă – Peste 1200 de alergători au participat în weekend la ediţia a 4-a Timişoara 21k by SportGuru 11:24Daraban (CCIR): Trade between Romania and Poland amounted to 10.94 billion euros in 2022 11:24Virgil Popescu: România susţine dezvoltarea programului nuclear civil; decarbonizare fără energie nucleară nu se poate 11:22Vânzările de petrol rusesc către India au crescut anul trecut de 22 de ori 11:21Bucharest Stock Exchange opens higher on Tuesday Vezi mai mult Vezi mai putin CELE MAI CITITE DIN POLITICA-EXTERNA acum 6 ore Rusia a lovit cu rachete supersonice anti-navă o ţintă de antrenament din Marea Japoniei acum 4 ore Regele Charles al III-lea, aşteptat miercuri în Germania în prima sa vizită de stat externă acum 14 ore Primele tancuri britanice Challenger au sosit în Ucraina acum 5 ore Kim Jong Un ordonă creşterea producţiei nucleare militare a Coreei de Nord acum 6 ore SUA: O comisie a Congresului ordonă predarea unei telegrame diplomatice confidenţiale cu privire la retragerea din Afganistan acum 15 ore Germania şi Ţările de Jos continuă integrarea militară acum 9 ore Rusia avertizează cu consecinţe grave dacă Armenia aderă la Statutul de la Roma al Curţii Penale Internaţionale acum 13 ore BiH: Uniunea Europeană condamnă acţiunile conducerii Republicii Srpska ce vizează reducerea libertăţilor fundamentale
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.