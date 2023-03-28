Romanian managers expecting sharp increase in retail trade, construction prices (INS)

For the next three months, Romanian managers are expecting a sharp increase in prices in retail trade and construction, and relative stability in the number of employees in the manufacturing industry, construction and services, according to the data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

As part of a March 2023 business survey, managers in the manufacturing industry expect a moderate increase in the volume of production (short-term percentage balance +13%). Regarding the number of employees, relative stability is estimated, with a short-term balance of 0% for the entire manufacturing industry. For the prices of industrial products, an increase is forecast for the next three months (short-term percentage balance +23%), told Agerpres.

According to the March 2023 estimates, an increase in production volume should be recorded in the construction activity for the next three months (short-term percentage balance +19%). The managers are betting on a relative stability of the number of employees (short-term balance +4%). Regarding the prices in construction, a sharp increase in them is expected (short-term percentage balance +41%).

In the retail trade, the managers are betting on relative stability of the economic activity for the next three months (short-term percentage balance +3%). The volume of orders to suppliers of goods by commercial units should witness relative stability (short-term percentage balance +1%). For the next three months, employers forecast a moderate increase in the number of employees (short-term percentage balance +11%).

The managers of commercial companies estimate a sharp increase in prices in construction (short-term percentage balance +42%).

According to the March 2023 estimates, demand for services (turnover) should see moderate growth for the next three months (current percentage balance +7%). A relative stability of the number of employees is also estimated (short-term percentage balance +2%). According to the managers' opinion, sales and billing prices for services will have an upward trend (short-term percentage balance +16%).

INS says that the short term balance reflected by the survey indicates the perception of business managers on the dynamics of a phenomenon that should not be confused with the rate of increase or decrease of any statistical indicator produced by the INS.

The short-term percentage balance is the difference between the percentage of managers who chose the positive version of the phenomenon and the percentage of those who indicated the negative version, as follows: up to ą 5% relative stability; ą 6% to ą 15% moderate increase or moderate decrease, respectively; ą 16% to ą 40% increase or decrease, respectively; over ą 40% sharp increase or decrease, respectively.