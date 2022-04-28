Romanian managers expecting sharp rise in prices in manufacturing, construction,retail

Romanian managers are expecting for the next three months a sharp rise in prices in the manufacturing, construction and retail trade, according to data released on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In the April 2022 business survey, managers in the manufacturing industry are expecting a moderate increase in production volume for the next three months (short term balance + 11%). Regarding the number of employees, relative stability is estimated, with the short term balance being + 3% in manufacturing overall. As far as prices of industrial products are concerned, a sharp increase is forecast in the next three months (short term balance + 43%).

According to the April 2022 estimates, there will be an increase in the production volume for the next three months in the construction activity (short term balance + 25%). Managers are expecting relative stability in the workforce (short term balance + 5%). Regarding the prices of construction works, they are expected to increase sharply (short term balance + 59%).

In the retail sector, managers are expecting for the next three months moderate growth of economic activity (short term balance + 9%). The volume of orders filed with suppliers of goods by businesses should go up moderately (short term balance + 7%). For the next three months, the employers are forecasting a moderate increase in the number of employees (short term balance + 11%). The managers think a surge in retail prices is possible (short term balance + 58%).

Demand for services (turnover) should increase moderately in the next three months (short term balance + 12%). Relative stability in the number of employees is estimated (short term balance + 5%).

According to the managers, the sales or invoicing prices for services will tend to increase (short term balance + 28%).

INS says that the short term balance reflected by the survey indicates the perception of business managers on the dynamics of a phenomenon that should not be confused with the rate of increase or decrease of any statistical indicator produced by the INS.

The short-term percentage balance is the difference between the percentage of managers choosing the positive version of the phenomenon and the percentage of those indicating the negative version, as follows: up to ą 5% relative stability; ą 6% to ą 15% moderate increase or moderate decrease, respectively; ą 16% to ą 40% increase or decrease, respectively; over ą 40% sharp increase or decrease, respectively