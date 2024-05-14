Romanian Parliament staff unions show solidarity with gov't secretariat staff protest on low salaries

The trade unions of civil servants in the Romanian Parliament and contractual staff declare their "full solidarity" with the protest of the employees of the General Secretariat of the Government, regarding the "low salary level in relation to the importance of their duties" and ask Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu for "an honest openness to dialogue" for an urgent solution to their demands.

In a press release sent on Tuesday, the trade unions maintain that the salary of the employees of the Romanian Parliament has not changed significantly since 2017, being on average 5,500 - 5,700 lei (net salary).

"At the beginning of April, we submitted to the prime minister of Romania a request to increase the salaries of Parliament employees, a request signed by more than 1,200 employees and which has not yet received any response. We also ask the prime minister to show an honest openness to dialogue with the representatives of the trade unions of the employees of the Romanian Parliament, in order to urgently solve our requests. The decision makers of the Romanian state, as well as the public opinion, should be aware that the salary inequality can generate a decrease in the quality of the legislative activity carried out by the employees of the structures of the Romanian Parliament, which can generate complicated situations to be managed afterwards," says the quoted source.

The unions also say that the employees of Parliament have shown "respect and loyalty to the institution in which they work and have chosen not to put pressure through union protest movements, choosing the path of dialogue."

"However, it should not be forgotten that our work, although extremely complex, under constant pressure, has not generated any syncopation, and this undoubtedly shows the high level of professionalism of our colleagues," the unions of civil servants and contract staff of the Senate and Chamber of Deputies also said in a release.

The employees of the Government's working apparatus participated in a spontaneous protest on Monday because their salary demands had not been settled.